NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 25, 2019
When the Milwaukee Bucks break out their City Edition uniforms, sneakerheads are usually in for a treat cause several players normally break out equally colorful kicks. Sunday night saw George Hill in a fresh pair of Nike Kyrie 5s along with Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe wearing the Nike Hyperdunk X.

The Nike LeBron models was also quite a hit Sunday night with no less than five colorways seeing the hardwood. Mason Plumlee donned the “Equality” 16 model, Malik Beasley rocked the “Orange Box” 15, Torrey Craig brought the “SuperBron” 16 and Montrezl Harrell wore the “King” 16 in addition to the “What The” LeBron 11. Rounding out the parade of 16s was the king himself as LeBron James wore an all-white colorway.

Other kicks of note included P.J. Tucker wearing another of his favorite March Madness sneakers in the Nike Air Max 2 Uptempo 94 OG, DeMar DeRozan in another new colorway of the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Proto and Kawhi Leonard steppong out in a new colorway of his New Balance signature, the OMN1S, which features a flip of the Jurassic Park logo.

Sunday was a pretty dope night in kicks so if you missed any of the action make sure you check our gallery below.

  • George Hill: Nike Kyrie 5
  • P.J. Tucker: Nike Air Max 2 Uptempo 94 OG
  • DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro
  • Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike LeBron 11
  • Marvin Bagley III: Puma Clyde Court Disrupt
  • Eric Bledsoe: Nike Hypedunk X
  • Khris Middleton: Nike Hyperdunk X Low
  • LeBron James: Nike LeBron 16
  • Malik Beasley: Nike LeBron 15
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike LeBron 16
  • Torrey Craig: Nike LeBron 16
  • Mason Plumlee: Nike LeBron 16
  • Clint Capela: Nike Kyrie Low
  • Malik Monk: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Devonte Graham: Jordan Jumpman Hustle
  • Jordan Bell: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Kevin Durant: Nike KD 11
  • De’Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe X Elite
  • Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIII Retro
  • Zaza Pachulia: Air Jordan XXXII Low
  • Brandon Knight: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Jeremy Lamb: Nike PG 3
  • Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike Mamba Rage
  • Pat Connaughton: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1

Photos via Getty Images

     
