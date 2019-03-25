NBA Kicks of the Night

When the Milwaukee Bucks break out their City Edition uniforms, sneakerheads are usually in for a treat cause several players normally break out equally colorful kicks. Sunday night saw George Hill in a fresh pair of Nike Kyrie 5s along with Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe wearing the Nike Hyperdunk X.
The Nike LeBron models was also quite a hit Sunday night with no less than five colorways seeing the hardwood. Mason Plumlee donned the “Equality” 16 model, Malik Beasley rocked the “Orange Box” 15, Torrey Craig brought the “SuperBron” 16 and Montrezl Harrell wore the “King” 16 in addition to the “What The” LeBron 11. Rounding out the parade of 16s was the king himself as LeBron James wore an all-white colorway.
Other kicks of note included P.J. Tucker wearing another of his favorite March Madness sneakers in the Nike Air Max 2 Uptempo 94 OG, DeMar DeRozan in another new colorway of the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Proto and Kawhi Leonard steppong out in a new colorway of his New Balance signature, the OMN1S, which features a flip of the Jurassic Park logo.
Sunday was a pretty dope night in kicks so if you missed any of the action make sure you check our gallery below.
Photos via Getty Images