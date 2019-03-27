NBA Kicks of the Night

A 10-game NBA slate meant some serious sneaker candy was served up Tuesday night.

Like we’ve often done, we’ll start off with the League’s premier footwear kings, Montrezl Harrell and P.J. Tucker. Trezz went double-duty with a pair of the Air Jordan VII Retro “Marvin the Martian” and the funky Nike LeBron 11 EXT “King’s Crown.” For Tuck, another one of his March Madness favorites was on his feet, as he donned the classic Nike Air Force Max 93.

Nike Hyperdunks were once again a prominent wear and Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with two custom Hyperdunk X bangers including a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 themed pair. Justin Jackson used his Hyperdunk X Lows to call attention to World Down Syndrome Day and Kevin Love wore a fresh pair of PEs that tied back to the Cavs’ City uniforms. On the vintage tip, Josh Richardson took it back with the “Puerto Rico” edition of the Hyperdunk ’08.

Plenty of newer looks were also on display as Jayson Tatum came with a new colorway of the Nike Adapt BB, Kyle Kuzma rocked a Lakers’ colorway of the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro, LeBron James went with another PE model of his LeBron 16s and Greg Monroe came with the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan XXXIII.

With all of Tuesday’s heat rock around the League, make sure you get caught up on all the sneaker action below.

Montrezl Harrell: Nike LeBron 11 EXT

LeBron James: Nike LeBron 16

P.J. Tucker: Nike Air Force Max 93

Josh Richardson: Nike Hyperdunk ’08

Greg Monroe: Travis Scott x Air Jordan XXXIII

Jayson Tatum: Nike Adapt BB

Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan VII Retro

Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIII Retro

Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk X

Justin Jackson: Nike Hyperdunk X Low

Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk X

Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk X Low

Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk X

Kyle Kuzma: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro

DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro

LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXIII

Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII

Jabari Parker: Jordan Super.Fly MVP L

Clint Capela: Nike Kyrie Low

Bobby Portis: Nike Kyrie Low

De’Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe X Elite

Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S

Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 16

Marvin Bagley III: Puma Clyde Court Disrupt

Anthony Tolliver: Under Armour M-Tag

Will Barton: Under Armour HOVR Havoc Low

Malik Monk: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

James Johnson: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Josh Okogie: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7

Marquese Chriss: Nike Kyrie 3

Luka Doncic: Nike Kyrie 4

Troy Brown Jr.: Nike Kyrie 5

George Hill: Nike Kyrie 5

Tyus Jones: Nike Kyrie 5

Monte Morris: Nike Kyrie 5

Photos via Getty Images