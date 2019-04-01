NBA Kicks of the Night

Russell Westbrook and Paul George have serious PE games and both stars brought out some serious head turners on Sunday night.

Brodie captured the attention of sneakerheads as he debuted a Pokemon-themed edition of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.2. The shoe’s colors were drawn from one of the show’s legendary characters, Charizard, and also features Pokemon ball woven labels on the tongue. For PG, he went with two pairs of his Nike PG3 with the latter being a bright red and yellow number. In the same game, Dallas’ Trey Burke reminded us he’s no sneaker slouch as he rocked the Off-White x Nike React Hyperdunk 2017.

In Oakland, Kevin Durant rocked the upcoming “Black/White” colorway of his Nike KD 12 which is slated to drop on April 6 and Stephen Curry wore a tough two-tone grey iteration of his Under Armour Curry 6.

We close out on a somber note with Montrezl Harrell paying tribute to rapper Nipsey Hussle on his Reebok Questions. Hussle was senselessly murdered on Sunday in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles.

Rest in peace, Nipsey.

Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

Montrezl Harrell: Reebok Question

Kevin Durant: Nike KD 12

Paul George: Nike PG3

Trey Burke: Off-White x Nike React Hyperdunk 2017

Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6

Nicolas Batum: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

Montrezl Harrell: Nike Kobe 9 EM Low

Trey Lyles: Nike Zoom Kobe 6

Bobby Portis: Nike Kyrie Low

Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

DeMarcus Cousins: Puma Clyde Court Disrupt

Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master

Garrett Temple: Nike PG 3

Delon Wright: Under Armour Curry 6

Jevon Carter: And 1 Attack Low

Jordan Bell: Nike Adapt BB

Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk X Low

Thomas Bryant: Nike Kyrie 5

Markieff Morris: Nike LeBron 16

Yuta Watanabe: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017

Jerami Grant: Air Jordan XI Retro

Paul George: Nike PG 3

Chandler Parsons: Nike PG 2.5

Vince Carter: Nike Shox BB4

Sterling Brown: Puma Uproar

DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro

Buddy Hield: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus, Harrison Barnes: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike Mamba Rage, Bogdan Bogdanovic: Nike PG 2.5, De’Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe 9 Elite

Photos via Getty Images