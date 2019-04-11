NBA Kicks of the Night

The 2018-2019 NBA regular season has come to a close along with careers of future hall of famers Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki.
The footwear choice for their finales were as different as their games with Wade going with a flashy, golden “Last Dance” colorway of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 7 while Nowitzki wore the Hyperdunk X PEs he’s been rocking the entire season.
Another future Hall of Famer continued with his sick array of PEs as Russell Westbrook broke out a chess inspired design of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.2. Brodie certainly put his name in the conversation for having one of the League’s best PE games with the multitude of wild colorways he’s rocked over the course of the season.
In Los Angeles, Montrezl Harrell closed out another epic season of kicks in two pairs Kyries as he brought out the “Flytrap” 1 and the “Red Carpet” 4s. And in Portland, De’Aaron Fox capped off a sensational sophomore season in another pair of Kobes as he donned the Nike Kobe 8 System “All-Star.”
The rest of the best kicks from last night’s NBA regular season finale is just a few scrolls away.
Photos via Getty Images