NBA Kicks of the Night

by April 11, 2019
214

The 2018-2019 NBA regular season has come to a close along with careers of future hall of famers Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki.

The footwear choice for their finales were as different as their games with Wade going with a flashy, golden “Last Dance” colorway of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 7 while Nowitzki wore the Hyperdunk X PEs he’s been rocking the entire season.

Another future Hall of Famer continued with his sick array of PEs as Russell Westbrook broke out a chess inspired design of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.2. Brodie certainly put his name in the conversation for having one of the League’s best PE games with the multitude of wild colorways he’s rocked over the course of the season.

In Los Angeles, Montrezl Harrell closed out another epic season of kicks in two pairs Kyries as he brought out the “Flytrap” 1 and the “Red Carpet” 4s. And in Portland, De’Aaron Fox capped off a sensational sophomore season in another pair of Kobes as he donned the Nike Kobe 8 System “All-Star.”

The rest of the best kicks from last night’s NBA regular season finale is just a few scrolls away.

  • Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7
  • Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike Kyrie 1
  • De’Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe 8 System
  • Troy Williams: Nike Kobe 11
  • Markieff Morris: Nike LeBron 16
  • Meyers Leonard: Nike LeBron 16
  • Bam Adebayo: Air Jordan X Retro
  • Frank Kaminsky: Jordan CP3.XI
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike Kyrie 4
  • Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXIII
  • Ben Simmons: Air Jordan I Retro
  • Georges Niang: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Naz Mitrou-Long: Rokit x Nike Kyrie 5
  • Wilson Chandler: Nike PG 3
  • Gary Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Jerami Grant: Air Jordan VIII Retro
  • Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 6
  • Deonte Burton: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1
  • Vince Carter: Nike Shox BB4
  • Spencer Dinwiddie: K8IROS Kronos
  • Miles Bridges: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Kevin Durant: Nike KD 12
  • Delon Wright: Under Armour Curry 6
  • Marvin Bagley III: Puma Uproar
  • Buddy Hield: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 4
  • Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master
  • Torrey Craig: Nike Kobe A.D.
  • Jevon Carter: And 1 Attack Mid
  • Davon Reed: Nike Kyrie 4
  • Amir Johnson: Nike PG 2.5

Photos via Getty Images

     
