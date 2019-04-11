NBA Kicks of the Night

The 2018-2019 NBA regular season has come to a close along with careers of future hall of famers Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki.

The footwear choice for their finales were as different as their games with Wade going with a flashy, golden “Last Dance” colorway of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 7 while Nowitzki wore the Hyperdunk X PEs he’s been rocking the entire season.

Another future Hall of Famer continued with his sick array of PEs as Russell Westbrook broke out a chess inspired design of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.2. Brodie certainly put his name in the conversation for having one of the League’s best PE games with the multitude of wild colorways he’s rocked over the course of the season.

In Los Angeles, Montrezl Harrell closed out another epic season of kicks in two pairs Kyries as he brought out the “Flytrap” 1 and the “Red Carpet” 4s. And in Portland, De’Aaron Fox capped off a sensational sophomore season in another pair of Kobes as he donned the Nike Kobe 8 System “All-Star.”

The rest of the best kicks from last night’s NBA regular season finale is just a few scrolls away.

Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7

Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Hyperdunk X

Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

Montrezl Harrell: Nike Kyrie 1

De’Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe 8 System

Troy Williams: Nike Kobe 11

Markieff Morris: Nike LeBron 16

Meyers Leonard: Nike LeBron 16

Bam Adebayo: Air Jordan X Retro

Frank Kaminsky: Jordan CP3.XI

Montrezl Harrell: Nike Kyrie 4

Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXIII

Ben Simmons: Air Jordan I Retro

Georges Niang: Nike Kyrie 5

Naz Mitrou-Long: Rokit x Nike Kyrie 5

Wilson Chandler: Nike PG 3

Gary Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Jerami Grant: Air Jordan VIII Retro

Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 6

Deonte Burton: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1

Vince Carter: Nike Shox BB4

Spencer Dinwiddie: K8IROS Kronos

Miles Bridges: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Kevin Durant: Nike KD 12

Delon Wright: Under Armour Curry 6

Marvin Bagley III: Puma Uproar

Buddy Hield: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 4

Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master

Torrey Craig: Nike Kobe A.D.

Jevon Carter: And 1 Attack Mid

Davon Reed: Nike Kyrie 4

Amir Johnson: Nike PG 2.5

Photos via Getty Images