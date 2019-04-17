NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

by April 17, 2019
Several Kobes caught our attention in last night’s NBA playoff action. Amongst them were pairs of the Nike Kobe X Elite Lows worn by DeMar DeRozan and Torrey Craig. Deebo hit the floor wearing the “Xmas” colorway while Craig brought out the “Opening Night.” Despite not getting any burn, Isaiah Thomas wore the evening’s newest pair of Kobes, the Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro is a fresh PE colorway.

Paul George also went the PE route with a clean colorway of his Nike PG 3 which featured a white base with a navy secondary color and orange accents. Like he’s done all season, Jerami Grant stayed true to the classics as the wore the Air Jordan VIII Retro in Black/Gym Red.

Peep the rest of the night’s NBA playoff kicks in our recap below.

  • Paul George: Nike PG 3
  • Isaiah Thomas: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro
  • DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe X Elite Low
  • Jerami Grant: Air Jordan VIII Retro
  • Gary Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S
  • Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2
  • Torrey Craig: Nike Kobe X Elite Low
  • Malik Beasley: Nike LeBron 15
  • Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 6
  • Aaron Gordon: Nike PG 2
  • Rodney Hood: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXIII
  • Danny Green: Puma Uproar
  • Pascal Siakam: Nike KD 10
  • Monte Morris: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk X

Photos via Getty Images

 
