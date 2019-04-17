NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

Several Kobes caught our attention in last night’s NBA playoff action. Amongst them were pairs of the Nike Kobe X Elite Lows worn by DeMar DeRozan and Torrey Craig. Deebo hit the floor wearing the “Xmas” colorway while Craig brought out the “Opening Night.” Despite not getting any burn, Isaiah Thomas wore the evening’s newest pair of Kobes, the Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro is a fresh PE colorway.

Paul George also went the PE route with a clean colorway of his Nike PG 3 which featured a white base with a navy secondary color and orange accents. Like he’s done all season, Jerami Grant stayed true to the classics as the wore the Air Jordan VIII Retro in Black/Gym Red.

Peep the rest of the night’s NBA playoff kicks in our recap below.

Paul George: Nike PG 3

Isaiah Thomas: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro

DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe X Elite Low

Jerami Grant: Air Jordan VIII Retro

Gary Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S

Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

Torrey Craig: Nike Kobe X Elite Low

Malik Beasley: Nike LeBron 15

Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 6

Aaron Gordon: Nike PG 2

Rodney Hood: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXIII

Danny Green: Puma Uproar

Pascal Siakam: Nike KD 10

Monte Morris: Nike Kyrie 5

Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk X

Photos via Getty Images