NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

Kyrie Irving busted out another wild pair of PEs as the Boston Celtics completed the 4-0 sweep of the Indiana Pacers 110-106. Irving’s latest Nike Kyrie 5 featured a black upper popped with a black tiger print against a multicolor background. Jayson Tatum also donned another PE of the Nike Adapt BB and Gordon Hayward came off the bench to pace the C’s with a 20 point effort in a PE colorway of the Anta KT4.

On the topic of the KT4, Klay Thompson dropped 32 points in a team colorway of his signature model and Kevin Durant led the Warriors in scoring with 33 in the “University Red” version of his Nike KD12 as Golden State dispatched L.A. 113-105. Also sporting the 12 was Andre Iguodala, who came out in the model’s “Black/Pure Platinum” iteration.

For the Clippers, Montrezl Harrell continued the KD vibes with a pair of grail-status “Weatherman” Nike Zoom KD4s and the Nike Zoom Kobe IV “Prelude.”

Closing out, despite their loss, the Thunder’s all-star tandem of Russell Westbrook and Paul George impressed once again with their PEs as Brodie’s latest Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 paid homage to the Seattle Supersonics and PG3’s navy/gold Nike PG 3 was a certified banger. Dennis Schroder also went with the gold theme as he donned custom pair of Nike Zoom KD 6 “All-Stars.”

Get caught up on the rest of Easter Sunday’s best NBA playoff kicks below.

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5

Montrezl Harrell: Nike Zoom KD 4

Jayson Tatum: Nike Adapt BB

Dennis Schroder: Nike Zoom KD 6

Evan Turner: Li-Ning Flash V

Paul George: Nike PG 3

Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6

Nerlens Noel: Nike PG 3

Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

Montrezl Harrell: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Prelude

Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master

Klay Thompson: Anta KT4

Gordon Hayward: Anta KT4

Jerami Grant: Air Jordan XIII Retro

Jerome Robinson: Nike Kyrie 4

Alfonzo McKinnie: Nike Kyrie 5

Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk x

Wilson Chandler: Nike KD 11

Kevin Durant: Nike KD 12

Andre Iguodala: Nike KD 12

Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 16

Terry Rozier: Puma Uproar

Thaddeus Young: Nike PG 2.5

Maurice Harkless: Nike LeBron 16

Daniel Theis: Nike PG 3

Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2017

Darren Collison: Q4 Sports Specialist

Aaron Gordon: Nike PG 2.5, Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S

Photos via Getty Images