NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

by April 22, 2019
635

Kyrie Irving busted out another wild pair of PEs as the Boston Celtics completed the 4-0 sweep of the Indiana Pacers 110-106. Irving’s latest Nike Kyrie 5 featured a black upper popped with a black tiger print against a multicolor background. Jayson Tatum also donned another PE of the Nike Adapt BB and Gordon Hayward came off the bench to pace the C’s with a 20 point effort in a PE colorway of the Anta KT4.

On the topic of the KT4, Klay Thompson dropped 32 points in a team colorway of his signature model and Kevin Durant led the Warriors in scoring with 33 in the “University Red” version of his Nike KD12 as Golden State dispatched L.A. 113-105. Also sporting the 12 was Andre Iguodala, who came out in the model’s “Black/Pure Platinum” iteration.

For the Clippers, Montrezl Harrell continued the KD vibes with a pair of grail-status “Weatherman” Nike Zoom KD4s and the Nike Zoom Kobe IV “Prelude.”

Closing out, despite their loss, the Thunder’s all-star tandem of Russell Westbrook and Paul George impressed once again with their PEs as Brodie’s latest Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 paid homage to the Seattle Supersonics and PG3’s navy/gold Nike PG 3 was a certified banger. Dennis Schroder also went with the gold theme as he donned custom pair of Nike Zoom KD 6 “All-Stars.”

Get caught up on the rest of Easter Sunday’s best NBA playoff kicks below.

  • Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike Zoom KD 4
  • Jayson Tatum: Nike Adapt BB
  • Dennis Schroder: Nike Zoom KD 6
  • Evan Turner: Li-Ning Flash V
  • Paul George: Nike PG 3
  • Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6
  • Nerlens Noel: Nike PG 3
  • Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Prelude
  • Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master
  • Klay Thompson: Anta KT4
  • Gordon Hayward: Anta KT4
  • Jerami Grant: Air Jordan XIII Retro
  • Jerome Robinson: Nike Kyrie 4
  • Alfonzo McKinnie: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk x
  • Wilson Chandler: Nike KD 11
  • Kevin Durant: Nike KD 12
  • Andre Iguodala: Nike KD 12
  • Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 16
  • Terry Rozier: Puma Uproar
  • Thaddeus Young: Nike PG 2.5
  • Maurice Harkless: Nike LeBron 16
  • Daniel Theis: Nike PG 3
  • Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
  • Darren Collison: Q4 Sports Specialist
  • Aaron Gordon: Nike PG 2.5, Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S

Photos via Getty Images

     
You Might Also Like
Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils, Jarrett Culver of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Early Entry Candidates For 2019 NBA Draft

46 mins ago
210
wnba cbs sports network

WNBA & CBS Sports Announce Multi-Year TV Partnership

6 hours ago
307

Post Up: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum Lead Trailblazers Over Thunder to 3-1 Series

17 hours ago
983

Things Get Heated Between Sharife Cooper and 5-Star Big Men 😱

1 day ago
309
james harden rockets post up

Post Up: Rockets Take 3-0 Lead Despite James Harden’s 3-20 FG 🤯

2 days ago
1,954
jordan classic cole anthony mvp

Cole Anthony & James Wiseman Win MVP of 2019 Jordan Brand Classic! 🏆

2 days ago
618

TRENDING


Most Recent

🚨 Allen Iverson Cover Merch Is On Sale Now 🚨

17 mins ago
14
Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils, Jarrett Culver of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Early Entry Candidates For 2019 NBA Draft

46 mins ago
210

Can’t Knock the Hustle: The Allen Iverson Cover Story from SLAM 32

3 hours ago
193

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

5 hours ago
635
wnba cbs sports network

WNBA & CBS Sports Announce Multi-Year TV Partnership

6 hours ago
307