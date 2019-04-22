Post Up: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum Lead Trailblazers Over Thunder to 3-1 Series

Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Boston wins series 4-0)

Seven Celtics players finished in double digits in the first round sweep. Gordon Hayward led all scorers with 20 points off the bench. Marcus Morris and Jayson Tatum scored 18 points apiece; Al Horford and Kyrie Irving had 14 points each. This was Boston’s first 4-0 series win in eight years.

Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Golden State leads series 3-1)

The Clippers couldn’t come out with the much-needed win at home, as Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 65 points. The Clippers outscored Golden State in the third quarter, 30-25, and cut it to one early in the fourth, but Steph Curry scored seven of the Dubs’ final 10 points.

This dude KD is so nice at scoring. (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/nihAK5BfDz — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 21, 2019

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson handed out BUCKETS on Easter to go up 3-1. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y75fDhxmQM — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 21, 2019

Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Toronto leads the series 3-1)

Kawhi Leonard put up 34 points in 35 minutes to put the Raptors one win closer to the second round. Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell had 16 points each, and Serge Ibaka had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Portland leads series 3-1)

CJ McCollum (27 points) and Damian Lillard (24 points) snapped an eight-game road playoff losing streak, and return back to Portland with a chance to end the series on Tuesday. Lillard caught the hot hand in the third quarter, knocking down three-straight triples, finishing with 15 points.