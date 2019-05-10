NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

Philadelphia and Portland faced do-or-die situations last night and both teams responded with resounding efforts to push their respective series to Game 7.
And the sneaker games certainly didn’t disappoint with several notable wears. Kobe connoisseurs Tobias Harris and Isaiah Thomas continued their showcase of gems with Harris donning the “Beethoven” 9 Lows while Thomas went with a fresh and clean, USA-esque colorway of the Zoom IV Protros.
On the collaboration front, Jonathon Simmons, who is known to bring out the occasional heat rock, did so with the “Off-White” x Nike Hyperdunk React 2017 while Monte Morris continued his sneaker flex with the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 “IKHET.”
The rest of the night’s lineup featured some familiar kicks so peep those along with the kicks mentioned above in our recap below.
Photos via Getty Images