NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

Philadelphia and Portland faced do-or-die situations last night and both teams responded with resounding efforts to push their respective series to Game 7.

And the sneaker games certainly didn’t disappoint with several notable wears. Kobe connoisseurs Tobias Harris and Isaiah Thomas continued their showcase of gems with Harris donning the “Beethoven” 9 Lows while Thomas went with a fresh and clean, USA-esque colorway of the Zoom IV Protros.

On the collaboration front, Jonathon Simmons, who is known to bring out the occasional heat rock, did so with the “Off-White” x Nike Hyperdunk React 2017 while Monte Morris continued his sneaker flex with the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 “IKHET.”

The rest of the night’s lineup featured some familiar kicks so peep those along with the kicks mentioned above in our recap below.

Isaiah Thomas: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro

Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low

Jonathon Simmons: Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk React 2017

Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk X

Monte Morris: Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5

Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XX8

Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S

Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk X

Mike Scott: Nike LeBron 16

Torrey Craig: Nike LeBron 16

Maurice Harkless: Nike LeBron 16

Pascal Siakam: Nike KD 10

Paul Millsap: Nike Air Force Max

Evan Turner: Li-Ning Flash V

C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Sonic 7

Rodney Hood: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

