Post Up: Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers Force Game 7s

Raptors 101, 76ers 112 (Tied 3-3)

Jimmy Butler knocked down a playoff career-best nine field goals in the first half as the Sixers built up a lead as large as high as 24 and never looked back. Joel Embiid chipped in 17 points and 12 boards — his plus-minus of +40 in 36 minutes led all players.

Kawhi Leonard’s strong play continued as he scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

"MVP. MVP. MVP."



The last time the Sixers and Raptors met in a game seven, Allen Iverson dropped 16 dimes and told us what it meant to play on a team. 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/5ZnUJJDB9W — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 10, 2019

Nuggets 108, Trail Blazers 119 (Tied 3-3)

Damian Lillard scored 17 points in the third quarter to jumpstart the Trail Blazers as he and CJ McCollum finished the night with 62 points combined.

Nikola Jokic finished the night with 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.