2019 NBA Finals Kicks of the Night: Game 1

Toronto’s first appearance in the NBA Finals was a victorious one as the Raptors handled the Warriors 118-109 in Game 1.

Kawhi Leonard debuted a black/gold of his signature New Balance OMN1S en route to a 23-point performance while Pascal Siakam stepped up with a team-high 32 points in the “Dark Grey” Nike KD 10.

Despite the Warriors’ loss, the team has to be encouraged by the return of DeMarcus Cousins who was made his Finals’ debut after he sustained a quad injury in Game 2 of the team’s first round series against the Clippers. Cousins wore the Puma Legacy before switching to the Puma Uproar Spectra.

Stephen Curry had a game-high 34 points in his Under Armour Curry 6 which featured a watermelon flavored colorway of red and lime green.

And closing out, A$AP Ferg performed in a pair of white/white Nike Air Force 1 Lows while Drake continued his trolling best in a Dell Curry Raptors jersey along with a pair of Nike Shox BB4 Vince Carter PEs. Future the Prince sat next to the Raps’ ambassador wearing a pair of the recently released and much coveted Sacai x Nike LD Waffle.

Peep the rest of the kicks from Game 1 of the NBA Finals below.

Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S

Drake: Nike Shox BB4

Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6

Danny Green: Puma Clyde Court Disrupt

Quinn Cook: Nike KD 12

Andre Iguodala: Nike KD 12

DeMarcus Cousins: Puma Uproar Spectra

Pascal Siakam: Nike KD 10

Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk X

Jonas Jerebko: Nike Hyperdunk X Low

Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk X

DeMarcus Cousins: Puma Legacy

Klay Thompson: Anta KT4

Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Jordan Bell: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

A$AP Ferg: Nike Air Force 1 Low

Drake: Nike Shox BB4, Future the Prince: Sacai x Nike LD Waffle

Photos via Getty Images