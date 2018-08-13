Nike Air Swoopes II Returns

by August 14, 2018
185
Nike Air Swoopes II

Sheryl Swoopes was the first woman to get a signature basketball sneaker from Nike. And now the sequel to her OG pair is dropping this weekend.

“I look at where the game is today, and how far we as female athletes, as women, have come — I feel like now is such an important time for women and female athletes everywhere,” Swoopes says.

With that in mind, the Nike Air Swoopes II returns in an OG blue/white colorway. Its unique lacing system is complemented by a vertical Swoosh and an appearance of the “Air Swoopes” logo. The sneaker, originally released in 1997, also features Zoom Air cushioning.

It’s the first pair of kicks in Nike’s upcoming line of retro sneakers specifically for women.

“It feels surreal to know that I had my own shoe,” the Hall of Famer says.

Historic.

A post shared by SLAM x KICKS (@slamkicks) on

The blue/white pair releases on August 17, for $140, while the red/white joints will come out on September 7.

  
