Nike Kyrie 4 ‘Cereal Pack’ to Drop on August 11

by August 02, 2018
330
Nike Kyrie 4

The Nike Kyrie 4 “Cereal Pack” is set to drop next Saturday, August 11. The three-sneaker pack features special edition colorways that were created in honor of Lucky Charms, Kix and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Each sneaker features a specific cereal-brand logo on the left tongue.

This month’s release comes on the heels of the ultra-exclusive drop of the “Wheaties” Kyrie 4.

Kyrie Irving teased the release of the “Cereal Pack” on Instagram recently. His former assistant coach was subsequently seen wearing the “Cinnamon Toast Crunch” joints during a workout.

The Nike Kyrie 4 “Cereal Pack” will drop on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker on August 11. Scroll down to see the sneakers in-detail.

 

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kyrie Irving Says He Will ‘Easily’ Be Ready for Training Camp

6 days ago
947
Nike Kyrie 4
Kicks

Nike Kyrie 4 ‘Cinnamon Toast Crunch’ Pops Up

1 week ago
1,670
Nike React Element 87
Kicks

Nike React Element 87 Presents Groundbreaking Midsole Tech in Simplest Form

3 weeks ago
4,506
NBA

Report: Celtics Confident They Can Re-Sign Kyrie Irving

4 weeks ago
6,633
NBA

Agent: Jimmy Butler Not ‘Fed Up’ With T-Wolves Teammates

4 weeks ago
12,874
NBA

Kyrie Talks ‘Uncle Drew,’ Rucker Park Basketball, Recovery From Surgery And More

1 month ago
1,424
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Nike Kyrie 4

Nike Kyrie 4 ‘Cereal Pack’ to Drop on August 11

1 hour ago
330
thunder workout westbrook george

Russell Westbrook, Paul George Lead Thunder Closed Workouts in L.A. 🔥

6 hours ago
992

The SLAM Legend of the Week: Antoine Walker 💪

6 hours ago
502

Joel Embiid Not Worried About Philly’s Free Agency Letdown

8 hours ago
1,554

High-Flying Phenom Cassius Stanley Is the Next STAR to Come out of L.A. 🍿

8 hours ago
790