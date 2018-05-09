Nike Kyrie 4 ‘Cereal Pack’ to Drop on August 11

The Nike Kyrie 4 “Cereal Pack” is set to drop next Saturday, August 11. The three-sneaker pack features special edition colorways that were created in honor of Lucky Charms, Kix and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Each sneaker features a specific cereal-brand logo on the left tongue.

This month’s release comes on the heels of the ultra-exclusive drop of the “Wheaties” Kyrie 4.

Kyrie Irving teased the release of the “Cereal Pack” on Instagram recently. His former assistant coach was subsequently seen wearing the “Cinnamon Toast Crunch” joints during a workout.

The Nike Kyrie 4 “Cereal Pack” will drop on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker on August 11. Scroll down to see the sneakers in-detail.