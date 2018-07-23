Nike Kyrie 4 ‘Cinnamon Toast Crunch’ Pops Up

by July 23, 2018
131
Nike Kyrie 4

Kyrie Irving unveiled his upcoming “Cereal Pack” last week on Instagram. The three-sneaker pack features tributes to Lucky Charms, Kix and to Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The Kyrie 4 "Cereal" Pack looking reaaaal nice. @kyrieirving

A post shared by SLAM x KICKS (@slamkicks) on

Current Cavaliers assistant coach Phil Handy was spotted wearing the Nike Kyrie 4 “Cinnamon Toast Crunch” colorway recently. Scroll down to see the kicks in action.

Fill in the blank: These "Cinnamon Toast Crunch" Kyrie 4s are _________

A post shared by SLAM x KICKS (@slamkicks) on

RELATED:
SLAM 206 Cover Story: Phil Handy Talks About Kyrie Irving’s Connection with Kobe Bryant
Nike Set To Drop Kyrie ‘Uncle Drew’ Collection

Images via Ashten Smith-Gooden, Swish Cultures

  
