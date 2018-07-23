Nike Kyrie 4 ‘Cinnamon Toast Crunch’ Pops Up

Kyrie Irving unveiled his upcoming “Cereal Pack” last week on Instagram. The three-sneaker pack features tributes to Lucky Charms, Kix and to Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Current Cavaliers assistant coach Phil Handy was spotted wearing the Nike Kyrie 4 “Cinnamon Toast Crunch” colorway recently. Scroll down to see the kicks in action.

Images via Ashten Smith-Gooden, Swish Cultures