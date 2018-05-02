Nike LeBron 15 ‘Crimson’ Releases Tomorrow

by May 02, 2018
Nike LeBron 15

The Nike LeBron 15 features two technological advances for the Swoosh. Its BattleKnit upper is a reimagined version of the famous Flyknit that was introduced in 2012. BattleKnit is an updated solution, flexible and breathable like its predecessor, but strong enough to put up with the physical demands that LeBron James brings when he hits the floor. Nike’s other enhancement for the 15 was the addition of full-length Nike Air on the silhouette’s midsole.

Nike LeBron 15

Nike introduced full-length Air to the King’s signature line with the LeBron 7. It gives the sneaker’s heel a big cushioning bubble, which makes it responsive on landing and takeoff, key for no. 23’s forceful skillset.

The LeBron 15’s newest colorway is the “Crimson.” It was first seen in Game 2 against the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. Its collar has a splash of bright crimson, which transitions to a two-tone BattleKnit upper, made of black and heather grey. The tongue’s black leather pull tag is complemented by the heel’s creamy heel tab. The full-length Air unit rests below a creamy midsole.

Nike LeBron 15 Nike LeBron 15

James had 46 points and 12 boards when he laced this colorway up in Game 2, leading the Cavs to a 100-97 win. Scoop your pair tomorrow at Finish Line for $185.

Nike LeBron 15

Nike LeBron 15

Photos: Joseph Sherman, NBAE via Getty Images

  
