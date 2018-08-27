Under Armour Forge 96 Unveiled

by August 27, 2018
284

Under Armour has unveiled the Forge 96, their new lifestyle sneaker.

“The UA Forge 96 represents Under Armour’s beginnings; a story of family, hustle and leadership,” Devin Allen, the photographer who took these photos, says via UA. “You can find these influences in our city of Baltimore, and we wanted to embrace this by tapping into the local art scene for the shoot.”

“Baltimore is a hidden gem and we wanted to shine a light on a different side to our city, while using my life as a local artist as inspiration to guide us,” Allen continues. “Every location chosen is where I live, socially hang, and create amongst my peers. The models are those who look like friends and creators I interact with. Overall, it was inspired by a day-in-life of this unique community captured by our in-house creative squad at UA.”

The Forge 96’s design was inspired by trends made common in the 90s. Hits of leather and suede are complimented by areas of mesh that provide ventilation. The silhouette sits on an EVA midsole.

The UA Forge 96 is set to release on August 31 for $120.

  
