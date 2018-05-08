DeMar DeRozan: ‘Maybe [Cavs] Just Got Our Number’

by May 08, 2018
957

For the third consecutive year, LeBron James and the Cavaliers ended Toronto’s season.

Cleveland swept the Raptors with a 128-93 Game 4 win, and DeMar DeRozan conceded that the Cavs may have their number.

James finished with 29 points and 11 assists to cap a remarkable series.

Per the AP:

“Maybe they just got our number,” he said. “Things just don’t go right for us. We couldn’t get it done. We had opportunity after opportunity after opportunity.”

Pushed to the max for seven games by Indiana in the first round, the Cavs took care of Toronto quickly — again.

“They were a well-balanced, put-together team this year,” James said, praising a team he has tormented. “They’ve built a very good team that can succeed in the postseason. I felt coming into the series this would be a tough challenge for us.”

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: My Confidence In Teammates ‘Never Wavered’

13 mins ago
70
NBA

Report: Rodney Hood Refused To Enter 4th Quarter Of Game 4, Could Be Suspended

1 hour ago
1,943
NBA

Tyronn Lue: ‘It Would Be Absurd’ if Raptors Fire Dwane Casey

3 hours ago
757
NBA

Post Up: Cavaliers Complete Sweep, Sixers Bounce Back Against Celtics

12 hours ago
1,283
lebron james off the ball
NBA

Report: LeBron Wants Opportunity To Play Off The Ball

17 hours ago
8,307
NBA

Report: NBA Executives Anticipating Dwane Casey Firing

18 hours ago
8,063

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: My Confidence In Teammates ‘Never Wavered’

13 mins ago
70

Report: Rodney Hood Refused To Enter 4th Quarter Of Game 4, Could Be Suspended

1 hour ago
1,943

Rudy Gay: Kawhi Leonard Drama ‘Blown Out of Proportion’

2 hours ago
852

Marcus Morris: ‘I Wouldn’t Say a Damn Word if I Was Down 3-1’

3 hours ago
670

Tyronn Lue: ‘It Would Be Absurd’ if Raptors Fire Dwane Casey

3 hours ago
757