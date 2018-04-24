DeMarcus Cousins: ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier for This Team’

The Pelicans are making an improbable playoff run, and injured center DeMarcus Cousins says he “couldn’t be happier” for his squad.

Boogie went down with a season-ending ruptured his left Achilles in late January, and New Orleans not only held strong but even thrived.

Per The Advocate (via Fox Sports New Orleans):

The Pelicans lost five of the six games immediately following Cousins’ injury before finishing the regular season 21-13 in the 34 games Cousins missed. “I mean, that could’ve easily sucked the life out of the team,” Cousins told Fox Sports New Orleans. “You know, they gathered themselves after a couple of games and got everything back on track. I couldn’t be happier for this team. “We put in so much time together, just preparing ourselves for this season. For it to be taken away at the drop of a dime, it kind of sucks.”

Cousins reports that his rehab is coming along nicely, and that he’s “improving [at] a pretty rapid pace.”