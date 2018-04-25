Joel Embiid: Sixers Can Reach the NBA Finals

Joel Embiid and the Sixers are headed to the second round of the postseason, but the big fella thinks Philadelphia has a real shot at reaching the NBA Finals.

It wasn’t that long ago that an injured Embiid helplessly watched his team reach historic levels of ineptitude.

The Sixers have experienced a remarkable turnaround over the past two seasons, and now appear to be the future of the League.

TWO years ago Elton Brand hung a poster in the Sixers lockeroom congratulating them on tying for worst team in NBA history. @JoelEmbiid was pissed. He said to himself, "When I come back, something's got to change." It did and then some. https://t.co/vQVmKnoTEs — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 25, 2018

