SNL Spoofs ‘The Other Cavs’

LeBron James‘ surreal postseason one-man show got the “Saturday Night Live” treatment, as the show savaged King James’ Cavs teammates in a hilarious skit.

Donald Glover, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day, Luke Null, Chris Redd and Heidi Gardner play the roles of LeBron’s helpers.

Hold up a second @nbcsnl didnt air this on the show last night "cut for time" but it gotta be one of the best segments everhttps://t.co/8sW7LkbQxz pic.twitter.com/x9es6H2otX — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 6, 2018

No one in Cleveland other than James scored 20 points in the first round of the playoffs, but four of “the other Cavs” reached double-figures in Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors.