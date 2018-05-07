SNL Spoofs ‘The Other Cavs’

by May 07, 2018
1,911

LeBron James‘ surreal postseason one-man show got the “Saturday Night Live” treatment, as the show savaged King James’ Cavs teammates in a hilarious skit.

Donald Glover, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day, Luke Null, Chris Redd and Heidi Gardner play the roles of LeBron’s helpers.

No one in Cleveland other than James scored 20 points in the first round of the playoffs, but four of “the other Cavs” reached double-figures in Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors.

    
