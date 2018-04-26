Victor Oladipo: LeBron James’ Clutch Block a Goaltend

With Game 5 tied at 95-95 in the waning seconds Wednesday night, Victor Oladipo appeared to get a step on LeBron James, only to have James swat his layup attempt against the backboard.

Oladipo and his Pacers teammates argued that LeBron committed a goaltending violation prior to hitting a dramatic buzzer-beater to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 3-2 series lead.

James, as one might imagine, was not persuaded by Indiana’s argument.

The Pacers thought @KingJames's block was clearly goaltending. What did the man himself think?#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/zOXyLFDpZS — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 26, 2018

Per the AP: