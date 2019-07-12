2019 Second-Round Pick Status Tracker

Players selected in the second round aren’t awarded the same luxuries as players picked in the first 30 spots. They aren’t guaranteed anything, including salary, though many players end up with at least two-year deals, assuming they are contenders for a roster spot and do not plan on spending the season overseas.
Over the past few seasons, some franchises have placed their second-rounders into their two-way slots. Two-way deals sprouted up in the NBA in the latest CBA and were implemented starting with the 2017-18 campaign. These contracts allow for a player to spend the majority of his time in the G League but allow for up to 45 days of NBA action (including non-game days).
Below you will find an up-to-date list of the statuses of every 2019 second-round pick:
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Status
|31
|BKN
|Nicolas Claxton
|Signed/ 3 yr
|32
|MIA
|KZ Okpala
|Signed/ 3 yr
|33
|BOS
|Carsen Edwards
|34
|ATL
|Bruno Fernando
|Signed/ 3 yr
|35
|NOP
|Didi Louzada
|Stash
|36
|CHA
|Cody Martin
|37
|DET
|Deividas Sirvydis
|38
|CHI
|Daniel Gafford
|Signed/ 4 yr
|39
|GSW
|Alen Smailagic
|Signed/ 4 yr
|40
|SAC
|Justin James
|Signed/ 3 yr
|41
|GWS
|Eric Pascall
|Signed/ 3 yr
|42
|WAS
|Admiral Schofield
|Signed/ 3 yr
|43
|MIN
|Jaylen Nowell
|44
|DEN
|Bol Bol
|45
|DAL
|Isaiah Roby
|46
|LAL
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|47
|NYK
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|Signed/ 3 yr
|48
|LAC
|Terance Man
|Signed/ 4 yr
|49
|SAS
|Quinndary Weatherspoon
|Two-Way
|50
|UTA
|Jarrell Brantley
|51
|BOS
|Tremont Waters
|Two-Way
|52
|WAS
|Jalen McDaniels
|53
|UTA
|Justin Wright-Foreman
|54
|PHL
|Marial Shayok
|Two-Way
|55
|SAC
|Kyle Guy
|Two-Way
|56
|BKN
|Jaylen Hands
|57
|DET
|Jordan Bone
|Two-Way
|58
|UTA
|Miye Oni
|59
|TOR
|Dewan Hernandez
|60
|SAC
|Vanja Marinkovic