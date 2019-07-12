2019 Second-Round Pick Status Tracker

Players selected in the second round aren’t awarded the same luxuries as players picked in the first 30 spots. They aren’t guaranteed anything, including salary, though many players end up with at least two-year deals, assuming they are contenders for a roster spot and do not plan on spending the season overseas.

Over the past few seasons, some franchises have placed their second-rounders into their two-way slots. Two-way deals sprouted up in the NBA in the latest CBA and were implemented starting with the 2017-18 campaign. These contracts allow for a player to spend the majority of his time in the G League but allow for up to 45 days of NBA action (including non-game days).

Below you will find an up-to-date list of the statuses of every 2019 second-round pick: