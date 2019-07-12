2019 Second-Round Pick Status Tracker

by July 12, 2019
254

Players selected in the second round aren’t awarded the same luxuries as players picked in the first 30 spots. They aren’t guaranteed anything, including salary, though many players end up with at least two-year deals, assuming they are contenders for a roster spot and do not plan on spending the season overseas.

Over the past few seasons, some franchises have placed their second-rounders into their two-way slots. Two-way deals sprouted up in the NBA in the latest CBA and were implemented starting with the 2017-18 campaign. These contracts allow for a player to spend the majority of his time in the G League but allow for up to 45 days of NBA action (including non-game days).

Below you will find an up-to-date list of the statuses of every 2019 second-round pick:

PickTeamPlayerStatus
31BKNNicolas ClaxtonSigned/ 3 yr
32MIAKZ OkpalaSigned/ 3 yr
33BOSCarsen Edwards
34ATLBruno FernandoSigned/ 3 yr
35NOPDidi LouzadaStash
36CHACody Martin
37DETDeividas Sirvydis
38CHIDaniel GaffordSigned/ 4 yr
39GSWAlen SmailagicSigned/ 4 yr
40SACJustin JamesSigned/ 3 yr
41GWSEric PascallSigned/ 3 yr
42WASAdmiral SchofieldSigned/ 3 yr
43MINJaylen Nowell
44DENBol Bol
45DALIsaiah Roby
46LALTalen Horton-Tucker
47NYKIgnas BrazdeikisSigned/ 3 yr
48LACTerance ManSigned/ 4 yr
49SASQuinndary WeatherspoonTwo-Way
50UTAJarrell Brantley
51BOSTremont WatersTwo-Way
52WASJalen McDaniels
53UTAJustin Wright-Foreman
54PHLMarial ShayokTwo-Way
55SACKyle GuyTwo-Way
56BKNJaylen Hands
57DETJordan BoneTwo-Way
58UTAMiye Oni
59TORDewan Hernandez
60SACVanja Marinkovic
   
