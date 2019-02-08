‘A Storybook Ending’: Rajon Rondo Beats Celtics at the Buzzer

Rajon Rondo hit a mid-range jumper to beat the Boston Celtics at the buzzer Thursday night, giving the Los Angeles Lakers a thrilling 129-128 road win.

LeBron James led the way for the visitors with a triple-double of 28 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

The C’s, however, took solace in the fact that Anthony Davis didn’t up in a Purple and Gold jersey at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Per ESPN:

“A storybook ending,” LeBron declared. It was a thrilling finish to an otherwise crushing day for Lakers fans, who hoped for Davis to don their uniform by the weekend. In one of the most active deadline days ever, a multitude of trades impacted contending teams such as Milwaukee, Toronto and Philadelphia. Yet all eyes remained fixed on two storied franchises that ultimately … did nothing. [Kyrie] Irving was asked by ESPN what he made of the fact that neither the Lakers nor the Celtics made a significant transaction at the deadline, yet continued to dominate the narrative because of their pursuit of Davis. “It’s the nature of the business,” Irving shrugged. “It’s been like this for a while.”

