Agent: Jimmy Butler Not ‘Fed Up’ With T-Wolves Teammates

Jimmy Butler‘s agent responded to a published report claiming that his client was “fed up” with his Timberwolves teammates—specifically All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns—and unlikely to ink a contract extension.

According to Bernie Lee, Butler would make it perfectly clear if he was unhappy in Minnesota instead of leaking the news through the media.

Jimmy Butler's agent @BernieOLee on report Butler is 'fed up' with Towns: "If he had an opinion to share about anyone … they wouldn't have to read about it" "He doesn’t do passive aggressive"https://t.co/ew8mqmYnsa via @pioneerpress — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) July 3, 2018

The report also claimed that Butler and Kyrie Irving are interested in someday joining forces.

Per the Pioneer Press:

When reached for comment about the Sun-Times story, Bernie Lee, Butler’s agent, sent the following message to the Pioneer Press: “We had to fly to Europe today for a charity event, so we’ve been on a plane for 14 hours so I’m playing catch up, so bare with me. But the one thing I will say is, anyone who knows Jimmy, this is Mr. Taylor, Thibs, to every player he’s ever played with, they know one thing about Jimmy… he doesn’t do passive aggressive. “If he has something to say to someone he says it without hesitation and everyone involved knows this. So I say that to say, if he had an opinion to share about anyone or anything in particular they would know and they wouldn’t have to read about it.” The Wolves could attempt to renegotiate Butler’s contract this summer and sign him to a five-year deal worth about $177 million, but to do so they’d have to clear at least $20 million in cap space, which would be a serious challenge. [Tom] Thibodeau said the Wolves are working “every day” on signing Butler to a long-term deal. “We know how important he is,” Thibodeau said, “and we feel he’s one of the best players in the league.”

