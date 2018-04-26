Agent: Jimmy Butler Not Responsible for Recruiting Free Agents to Minny

Jimmy Butler‘s agent, Bernie Lee, argues that it’s not his client’s responsibility to recruit free agents to Minnesota this summer.

The Timberwolves, if anything, are “recruiting Jimmy” according to Lee.

Jimmy Butler the recruiter? Timberwolves should be recruiting Butler, agent Bernie Lee says Also featuring comments from Lee on Butler's January knee injury and the perception of this Timberwolves' season https://t.co/eC2s1oR0NR via @pioneerpress — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) April 24, 2018

The T-Wolves’ season came to an end Wednesday night with a 122-108 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Butler’s aching right knee limited his effectiveness in the playoffs, and team owner Glen Taylor says he’s counting on the 28-year-old’s offseason recruiting charm.

Per the Pioneer Press (via WCCO):