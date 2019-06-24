Agent: Willie Cauley-Stein ‘Needs a Fresh Start’

It’s time for Willie Cauley-Stein to “move on” from Sacramento, according to his agent.

Cauley-Stein, 25, averaged 11.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals while starting 81 games last season.

The Kings say Willie is a “great player who has shown he can fit our style of play.”

Per The Sacramento Bee:

“I really think Willie needs a fresh start,” said Roger Montgomery, a representative of Roc Nation Sports. “Based on how things have gone for him there in Sacramento, I just think it’s time for Willie to move on and we’d really like him to move on.” “Willie is a great player who has shown he can fit our style of play,” the team said. “Beyond that, we can’t comment further.” Cauley-Stein, 25, just completed the final year of his four-year, $15,350,475 rookie-scale contract. The Kings have until June 30 to extend a $6,265,631 qualifying offer that would make Cauley-Stein a restricted free agent, giving them the right to match any offer he receives from another team. A restricted free agent can sign an offer sheet with any team, but the player’s original team can retain him by matching that offer within 72 hours. “We haven’t felt that he’s been able to get what has been necessary for him to be able to lead the franchise the way he wants to,” Montgomery said. “We are very, very thankful for the opportunity that was presented to him, but we just think it’s not working. It’s not going to work. It’s just time for a fresh start. We need a fresh start and maybe the Kings do, too.”

