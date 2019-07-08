Alec Burks Agrees To One-Year Deal With Warriors

by July 08, 2019
670
Alec Burks of the Sacramento Kings

After the Oklahoma City Thunder gave guard Alec Burks their approval to seek deals elsewhere in light of the Paul George trade, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the 27-year-old has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors.

The gesture following the team’s stark change in direction was appreciated by Burks, who will now slot in as a must-needed affordable depth piece on a new-look Warriors squad.

Burks never established himself in the Kings rotation after getting traded to Sacramento last season but proved in Cleveland that he’s capable of contributing. Burks averaged 11.6 points in 34 games with the Cavs in 2018-19.

     
You Might Also Like
Omari Spellman of the Atlanta Hawks

Warriors To Acquire Omari Spellman In Trade With Hawks

7 mins ago
471
Avery Bradley of the Memphis Grizzlies

Avery Bradley To Sign With Lakers Once He Clears Waivers

2 hours ago
2,328
Jabari Parker of the Washington Wizards

Hawks Agree To Two-Year Deal With Jabari Parker

2 hours ago
646
Jerami Grant of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Nuggets To Acquire Jerami Grant In Swap With Thunder

4 hours ago
2,388

Bobby Portis: Players Knew Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Were Going to Brooklyn

5 hours ago
1,453

Damian Lillard: ‘Players Recruiting Players is More Powerful’ Than Team Pitches

5 hours ago
979

TRENDING


Most Recent
Omari Spellman of the Atlanta Hawks

Warriors To Acquire Omari Spellman In Trade With Hawks

7 mins ago
471
Alec Burks of the Sacramento Kings

Alec Burks Agrees To One-Year Deal With Warriors

27 mins ago
670
Avery Bradley of the Memphis Grizzlies

Avery Bradley To Sign With Lakers Once He Clears Waivers

2 hours ago
2,328
Jabari Parker of the Washington Wizards

Hawks Agree To Two-Year Deal With Jabari Parker

2 hours ago
646
Jerami Grant of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Nuggets To Acquire Jerami Grant In Swap With Thunder

4 hours ago
2,388

Bobby Portis: Players Knew Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Were Going to Brooklyn

5 hours ago
1,453