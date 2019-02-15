Alvin Gentry Calls the Anthony Davis Saga a ‘Dumpster Fire’

The Pelicans are a raging “dumpster fire” — just ask head coach Alvin Gentry.

Anthony Davis, who demanded a trade last month, left New Orleans’ 131-122 Thursday night win against the visiting OKC Thunder with a left shoulder injury, and cameras showed him exiting the building in the fourth quarter to get an MRI.

“I’m going to talk about the guys that played,” an exasperated Gentry told reporters.

Per The Times-Picayune:

“I’m happy for all of them,” Gentry said. “To tell you the truth, this whole thing has been a dumpster fire.

“It’s just hard, you know, we want guys to be professional and do this, but it’s hard for guys to go through what they’ve been through. To be able to come out and beat a team of that quality, I’m happy for all the guys. I thought that they did a great job.”

Davis had 14 points and four rebounds in the first half on Thursday but it was Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday that carried the team to victory.

When asked his thoughts on Davis leaving, Gentry said, “I’m happy for the guys that played the game and we won.”

Another reporter asked a follow-up question to Gentry about if it bothered him that Davis left.

He responded with, “Hey guys, I’m going to talk about the guys that played. They did a great job. We found a way to win the game. That’s what’s important.” After that, Gentry grabbed his box score and ended the post-game press conference.