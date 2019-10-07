China Cancels G League Exhibition Game Involving Rockets’ Affiliate

by October 07, 2019
536
Daryl Morey of the Houston Rockets

In the latest development of a controversy that unfolded over social media this weekend, China has canceled a G League exhibition game between the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Texas Legends, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The news comes as the latest development in a story that started when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support of protesters in Hong Kong.

An ESPN report on Sunday stated that the Chinese Basketball Association took strong opposition to Morey’s tweet and promptly announced their intention of suspending their cooperation with the Rockets franchise.

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers are the G League affiliate of the Rockets.

Not long after Morey’s tweet began to draw attention, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta distanced the organization from it, tweeting that the franchise is not a political organization. Morey, too, issued a clarification of his original intent.

The NBA issued a statement of their own on Sunday following the initial developments, noting that they recognize Morey’s remarks offended friends and fans in China but adding that they encourage individuals to research and speak about matters important to them.

The current head of the CBA, China’s premier basketball league, is former Rockets center Yao Ming.

   
