Andre Drummond: ‘No Player Should Feel Like They’re Not a Max Player’

Andre Drummond feels like he deserves a max deal, and that every player who puts in the requisite amount of work should think similarly.

Detroit Pistons ownership is “dedicated” to the two-time NBA All-Star, and both parties are “talking at a business level” about a possible contract extension.

Drummond, 26, recently told reporters that he’s looking forward to entering the free agency market next summer.

“That’s the way anybody would see themselves,” he said Tuesday, one day after Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores said the franchise is “dedicated” to the 2012 first-round pick. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a basketball player. With the work you put in, you should be rewarded for it — no matter who you are. If it’s me or even a rookie. Everybody feels like they should make a maximum amount of dollars.” “No player should feel like they’re not a max player. Every player should feel like they’re worth that sum of money because of the hard work you put in each and every day.” Gores confirmed the two sides are “talking at a business level,” and two sources told the Free Press that the Pistons have told Drummond’s representatives the franchise would like to retain his services. This comes after multiple sources told the Free Press last month Drummond requested a contract extension at some point during the offseason.

