Andre Iguodala Ruled Out For Game 7

The Golden State Warriors ruled out Andre Iguodala out for game seven of the Western Conference Finals. Iguodala has been a key player during the Warriors’ runs to the NBA Finals over each of the past three seasons, winning Finals MVP in 2015.

Steve Kerr broke the news to media during Monday morning’s shootaround:

“He’s frustrated. He’s totally frustrated. If he could play, he would play. His body had just not responded to this point. We’re still hoping over the next few days, if we’re able to win [Monday], that he’ll make some improvement. But he has not gotten to where he needs to be.” (via Mercury News)

Iguodala averaged 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game during his 13 playoff appearances before bruising his knee during a collision with James Harden during game five of the Western Conference Finals.