Andre Iguodala: Stephen Curry ‘Doesn’t Really Get the Respect He Deserves’

by March 04, 2019
429

Stephen Curry is “still underrated” and “doesn’t really get the respect he deserves,” according to Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala.

Iguodala says only Magic Johnson ranks above Curry in the all-time NBA point guard rankings.

Steph led Golden State past the Philadelphia Sixers in a galvanizing 120-117 road win Saturday night.

Per the AP:

“It’s interesting, because I think he’s still underrated,” Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala said. “I still think he doesn’t really get the respect he deserves.”

With Curry back in the lineup in the fourth, the Warriors squashed Philly’s upset bid in front of a sellout crowd that included plenty of Philadelphia Eagles and the first appearances of Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper jerseys. Curry buried a 3-pointer for a 111-109 lead, the Sixers tied it, then Curry scored the next six points over the final 2:35 of the game to do what he does best — carry the Warriors in the clutch.

“We’re getting on this six-hour flight with smiles on our faces,” Curry said. “These feel good, these games where you figure out how to win in a playoff atmosphere.”

Curry took over for the Warriors in the fourth.

“He’s the second-best point guard ever. Argue that,” Iguoudala said.

