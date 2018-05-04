Andrew Wiggins: ‘I Didn’t Have the Best Season’

Andrew Wiggins admits that the 2017-18 campaign wasn’t his best, and vows to return as a vastly improved player next season.

Wiggins pointed to cutting down on turnovers as a specific area he needs to address this summer.

The Minnesota Timberwolves inked the 23-year-old to a five-year, $146 million contract extension last fall.

