Andrew Wiggins: ‘I Didn’t Have the Best Season’

by May 04, 2018
Andrew Wiggins admits that the 2017-18 campaign wasn’t his best, and vows to return as a vastly improved player next season.

Wiggins pointed to cutting down on turnovers as a specific area he needs to address this summer.

The Minnesota Timberwolves inked the 23-year-old to a five-year, $146 million contract extension last fall.

Per the Pioneer Press:

In his final performance of the season, a 122-104 loss in Houston, Wiggins tallied 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting, committed two turnovers and had not a single assist.

“I kept losing the ball a lot,” Wiggins said. “Just got to take it into the summer and use it as motivation.”

“I didn’t have the best season,” Wiggins admitted. “Learned a lot, but I don’t think I had the best season. It’s motivation for the summer.”

[Tom] Thibodeau noted this summer “won’t be clouded” for Wiggins. Last offseason featured his highly-publicized contract negotiations with the Wolves. Thibodeau said that “probably took something away from him. You’re not going to be approaching things maybe the same way. So this summer will be great.”

 
