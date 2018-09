Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Jackson Beef Over Jimmy Butler Trade Request

Jimmy Butler wants out of Minnesota, and his wish triggered an unexpected social media war of words between Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Jackson.

Cap’n Jack took offense to Wiggins’ brother celebrating the news of Butler’s trade demand.

Wiggins responded by calling Jackson a “bum ass.”

Butler, meanwhile, seemed to take the over-wrought drama in stride.

The NBA is the best.

