Andrew Wiggins: ‘We’ve Got Some Sh**ty Fans and We’ve Got Some Good Fans’

Andrew Wiggins says the Timberwolves have “some shitty fans and we’ve got some good fans.”

Wiggins lashed out after being booed off his home floor Saturday night, this after missing six of eight free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s disheartening 123-120 loss to the lowly Atlanta Hawks.

Wiggins on the boos: “That’s fans for you. We’ve got some shitty fans and we’ve got some good fans. That’s just how it works.” — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 29, 2018

The 23-year-old former No. 1 draft pick shot 5-14 from the field and finished with 16 points in the defeat.

A bad night for Wiggins, a bad night for the Wolves in general. Another home loss they couldn’t afford to take https://t.co/YHzim7ChOg — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 29, 2018

Per The Athletic: