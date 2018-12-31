Andrew Wiggins: ‘We’ve Got Some Sh**ty Fans and We’ve Got Some Good Fans’

Andrew Wiggins says the Timberwolves have “some shitty fans and we’ve got some good fans.”
Wiggins lashed out after being booed off his home floor Saturday night, this after missing six of eight free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s disheartening 123-120 loss to the lowly Atlanta Hawks.
Wiggins on the boos: “That’s fans for you. We’ve got some shitty fans and we’ve got some good fans. That’s just how it works.”
The 23-year-old former No. 1 draft pick shot 5-14 from the field and finished with 16 points in the defeat.
Per The Athletic:
When Wiggins offered the comment about “shitty” fans, it appeared to be a sign of frustration from a player who rarely shows it on the court or in interviews. Alas …
“I’m not frustrated. I don’t get too worked up,” Wiggins said. “We have the next game in a couple days. I just gotta get some extra shots up, get some free throws up, and I’ll be back to normal. I’ve been shooting good this year, cool this year. It’ll be good.”
And that’s exactly what has driven the Wiggins haters crazy, even dating back to his one season at Kansas. He doesn’t get worked up. He’s not frustrated. They want to see some sign of give-a-damn from a player in the first season of a five-year, $147-million max contract. They want to a see a five-year veteran step into the void created by Jimmy Butler’s departure and take control.
“It sucks,” Wiggins said of his missed free throws. “But it is what it is. Just gotta keep going and next time make my free throws.”