Ankle Sprain Sidelines Joel Embiid, Game Status Questionable

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid didn’t participate in a team practice today as he recovers from a sprained ankle, Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice reports.

The big man is considered to be ‘questionable’ for the Sixers’ second regular season game on Saturday night.

Embiid saw a full workload in Philly’s season opening game on Wednesday night, a victory over the Boston Celtics, but the club won’t push their luck with the player who hasn’t yet cracked 65 regular season games played through three season.

In addition to dealing with the ankle sprain, Neubeck reports that Embiid had a dental procedure done following a hit to the face in that opening contest.