Anthony Bennett Waived By Houston Rockets

by October 09, 2019
Anthony Bennett of the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets took a flyer on former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett earlier this offseason but decided to waive the forward the forward, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

News of Bennett’s release doesn’t come as a particular surprise. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle wrote last week that the 26-year-old was scheduled to undergo knee surgery and was expected to lose his chance at a roster spot.

After several seasons bouncing around the NBA and Europe, the 2013 NBA Draft’s first-overall pick landed with the Clippers’ G League affiliate and performed admirably, showcasing an impressive three-point shot.

Per Feigen, Bennett’s knee surgery was an arthroscopic procedure on his left leg.

    
