Anthony Davis’ Agent: Players Recruiting Each Other ‘Nothing New’

by January 31, 2019
1

Rich Paul says NBA stars recruiting one another is nothing particularly new.

Paul, who represents Anthony Davis and LeBron James, adds that players are simply now more overt in exercising power in shaping their own careers.

AD and his camp asked for a trade but reportedly have not given the New Orleans a list of preferred destinations.

Per The Athletic:

“This is nothing new,” he said of star players expressing a desire to play with one another. “Players have always communicated with each other. Players have always played pick-up in the summer. The difference is (that) more players today are controlling and doing what they want to do vs. being told what to do, and that’s the difference.

“Players didn’t know, or weren’t willing to do different things (like that), back in the day. They weren’t willing to say, ‘You know what? I want to go over here,’ whether it’s (because of) rules or know-how, they weren’t willing. They didn’t do those things, and now they are. That’s the difference.”

Paul did not give the Pelicans a list of desired destinations, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, but that move could be coming soon. And yes, all signs continue to point to Davis’ strong preference being the Lakers as the leader in that clubhouse.

