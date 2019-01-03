Anthony Davis: ‘We’re a Better Team Than Our Record Shows’

by January 03, 2019
109

The New Orleans Pelicans are better than their 17-22 record, according to Anthony Davis.

Davis scored 34 points and pulled down a career-high 36 rebounds in a 126-121 road loss Wednesday night to the Brooklyn Nets.

AD still believes a winning streak can get the Pels back into the playoff picture in the “loaded” Western Conference.

Per the AP:

“The frustration is just that we’re a better team than our record shows,” Davis said.

The Pelicans’ reserves managed a paltry five points, getting outscored by 50 by their Brooklyn counterparts. It was their seventh loss in nine games, dropping them to 17-22 in the powerful West, where only Phoenix sits below them.

“We can’t sleep in the West. We know that. It’s a loaded conference,” Davis said. “I think Brooklyn had the same record as us and they were ninth. And we’re in 14th. So it’s a loaded conference. We’ve got to be able to put a streak of wins together, three out of four, four out of five and try to get back in the mix.”

If they don’t, the questions about Davis’ future in New Orleans will grow louder. But he’s thinking about the recent past, when the Pelicans swept Portland in the first round of last year’s playoffs, then opened this season by pounding Houston en route to a 4-0 start before the injuries began.

“We know what we did last year, we know how good a team we are this year,” he said.

