Anthony Davis: ‘I Have One Year Here’

by July 16, 2019
Anthony Davis is only committed to the Lakers for a season, and won’t reveal what his future plans are.

Davis, 26, will become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and says only then will a decision be made.

AD hopes to celebrate his first NBA championship in Los Angeles in mid-June.

Per ESPN:

You’ve come here and said already, “I’m here to win titles.” Rob Pelinka told the media, “Anything less than a championship is not a success.” Are you guys worried you’re setting the bar a little bit too high here?

AD: “No. We have a standard, and that is it, you know. Especially for me as a player. If I don’t win the championship, then that season was not a success.”

At your introductory press conference, they introduced you as someone who they hope will be a “pillar of the Lakers for a decade to come.”

AD: “Yeah.”

You’re only signed through this season. Do you think you will be a pillar of the Lakers for years and years to come?

AD: “Honestly, Rachel, I’m just focused on this season. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I have one year here, so I’m going make the best of this year. And when that time comes around in the summer or, you know, whenever the season’s over — hopefully, around, you know, mid-June, after we just had a parade, and I need a couple days to think — then we can talk about that. But until then, I’m trying to do whatever I can to help this team win this year.”

