Anthony Davis: ‘It Feels Good Knowing That You Don’t Have to Do Much’

Anthony Davis is thrilled to finally be surrounded by superstar help in Los Angeles, telling Lakers teammate LeBron James that it “feels good knowing that you don’t have to do much.”

Davis, who is playing through a sprained right thumb, logged 28 minutes and scored eight points Wednesday night in a 126-93 blowout preseason win against the visiting Golden State Warriors.

AD and Bron combined for 19 of the team’s 33 assists.

Per The LA Times:

“I was joking with LeBron earlier, I said, ‘It’s the first time in a while where I can have five or six points, whatever it was, at halftime and we’re up 30,’ ” Davis said after the 126-93 win over Golden State. “It feels good knowing that you don’t have to do much.” Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis played after resting during Monday night’s game, and they put on a show. “It’s just making the right plays,” Davis said. “I always want to get my teammates better, get them open shots, knowing that I can draw a double team as well. Tonight it was just finding the right guy. Guys were in the right spot at the right time, just trying to get them involved.”

