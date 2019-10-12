Anthony Davis Leaves Game With Sprained Thumb

A rough week has gotten rougher for the Los Angeles Lakers. Big man Anthony Davis left Saturday morning’s preseason game against the Nets with a sprained thumb and did not return.

Davis and the Lakers were playing the Nets early this morning on account of the game taking place in Shenzhen, China. According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, however, the lack of an x-ray machine at the Shenzhen arena means that Davis will need to return to Los Angeles before any diagnostic tests can determine the extent of the injury.

Davis scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in the 12 minutes that he did play and was seen on the bench wearing a wrap over the injured right thumb later in the contest.

Given the sensitive nature of the ongoing situation in China, media access has been restricted.