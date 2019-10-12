Anthony Davis Leaves Game With Sprained Thumb

by October 12, 2019
178
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers

MOST RECENT

A rough week has gotten rougher for the Los Angeles Lakers. Big man Anthony Davis left Saturday morning’s preseason game against the Nets with a sprained thumb and did not return.

Davis and the Lakers were playing the Nets early this morning on account of the game taking place in Shenzhen, China. According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, however, the lack of an x-ray machine at the Shenzhen arena means that Davis will need to return to Los Angeles before any diagnostic tests can determine the extent of the injury.

Davis scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in the 12 minutes that he did play and was seen on the bench wearing a wrap over the injured right thumb later in the contest.

Given the sensitive nature of the ongoing situation in China, media access has been restricted.

   
You Might Also Like
gabe cupps

Freshman Guard Gabe Cupps Will TAKE YOUR ANKLES!

22 hours ago
301

Lonzo Ball: ‘I Didn’t Live Up to That Standard’ of a No. 2 Pick

22 hours ago
3,849

Zach LaVine: ‘No Reason I Shouldn’t Be an All-Star or All-NBA Type Guy’

23 hours ago
1,373
Eric Bledsoe of the Milwaukee Bucks

Fractured Rib To Sideline Eric Bledsoe

23 hours ago
308
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry’s Trade Appeal Boosted By Extension

23 hours ago
2,585

Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘I Have to Be Aggressive and I Have to Shoot the Ball’

24 hours ago
849

TRENDING


Most Recent
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Leaves Game With Sprained Thumb

1 hour ago
178
gabe cupps

Freshman Guard Gabe Cupps Will TAKE YOUR ANKLES!

22 hours ago
301

Lonzo Ball: ‘I Didn’t Live Up to That Standard’ of a No. 2 Pick

22 hours ago
3,849

Zach LaVine: ‘No Reason I Shouldn’t Be an All-Star or All-NBA Type Guy’

23 hours ago
1,373
Eric Bledsoe of the Milwaukee Bucks

Fractured Rib To Sideline Eric Bledsoe

23 hours ago
308
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry’s Trade Appeal Boosted By Extension

23 hours ago
2,585