Anthony Davis Likely Out 2-4 Weeks Due to Left Finger Avulsion Fracture

Anthony Davis will visit a hand specialist, and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks due to a volar plate avulsion fracture in his left index finger.

The New Orleans Pelicans initially said Davis would be out 1-2 weeks with a finger sprain.

AD is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. The Pels are 2-4 without him this season.

Per The Times-Picayune:

A volar plate avulsion fracture is a hyperextension injury and can cause instability in the injured finger. If Davis does have this type of injury, he is expected to miss anywhere from 2-4 weeks instead of the original 1-2 weeks with the sprained left index finger announced by the team. Davis first injured the finger in the fourth quarter against Portland on Jan. 18. He did not play in the Pelicans’ 105-85 win over Memphis on Monday but was in attendance with just tape around his left index and middle fingers.

