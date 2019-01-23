Anthony Davis Likely Out 2-4 Weeks Due to Left Finger Avulsion Fracture

by January 23, 2019
19

Anthony Davis will visit a hand specialist, and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks due to a volar plate avulsion fracture in his left index finger.

The New Orleans Pelicans initially said Davis would be out 1-2 weeks with a finger sprain.

AD is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. The Pels are 2-4 without him this season.

Per The Times-Picayune:

A volar plate avulsion fracture is a hyperextension injury and can cause instability in the injured finger. If Davis does have this type of injury, he is expected to miss anywhere from 2-4 weeks instead of the original 1-2 weeks with the sprained left index finger announced by the team.

Davis first injured the finger in the fourth quarter against Portland on Jan. 18. He did not play in the Pelicans’ 105-85 win over Memphis on Monday but was in attendance with just tape around his left index and middle fingers.

Related
Anthony Davis Taking ‘Wait and See’ Approach With Pelicans Future

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins: Pairing With Anthony Davis ‘Could’ve Been Something Great’

46 mins ago
55
NBA

‘It’s Insane What He Does’: Stephen Curry Drops 41 Points on the Pelicans

6 days ago
4,180
The Post Up

Post Up: Giannis Earns the Win in a BATTLE of MVP Candidates 💪

2 weeks ago
1,397
NBA

Jayson Tatum: ‘Yeah, I’d Trade Me, Too, for Anthony Davis’

2 weeks ago
6,988
NBA

Anthony Davis Taking ‘Wait and See’ Approach With Pelicans Future

2 weeks ago
2,285
NBA

Anthony Davis: ‘We’re a Better Team Than Our Record Shows’

3 weeks ago
575

TRENDING


Most Recent
paul george post up

Post Up: Paul George Dominates in Thunder Win Over Blazers

25 mins ago
40

‘He Deserves it’: James Harden Hopes Carmelo Anthony Gets Another Chance

46 mins ago
33

DeMarcus Cousins: Pairing With Anthony Davis ‘Could’ve Been Something Great’

46 mins ago
55

Anthony Davis Likely Out 2-4 Weeks Due to Left Finger Avulsion Fracture

46 mins ago
19

Report: Mavs Fan Banned for Heckling Patrick Beverley

46 mins ago
28