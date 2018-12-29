Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic Put on an Absolute SHOW in New Orleans 🎥

by December 29, 2018
1,355

Two of the best young studs at their positions went at it last night in a thrilling game in NOLA, as the Pelicans narrowly edged out the Dallas Mavericks for a crucial 114-112 victory.

Pelicans do-it-all man Anthony Davis put up an NBA 2K stat line: 48 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks on a ridiculously efficient 62% from the field.

Even in defeat, Mavs rookie sensation Luka Doncic shined. The 19-year old Slovenian scored a career-high 34 points, splashing seven 3-pointers along the way.

Peep the highlights above.

