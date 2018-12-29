Post Up: Anthony Davis Scores Season-High 48 Points in Win 💪

Mavericks 112 (16-18), Pelicans 114 (16-20)

Anthony Davis continued his stellar season with 48 points, the most he’s notched so far this year. Davis added 17 rebounds to the winning effort as well. It was AD’s big night that overshadowed the career night for Luka Doncic, who scored a career-high 34 points in the loss.

Nets 87 (17-20), Hornets 100 (17-17)

Tony Parker put his veteran smarts to work as he scored 17 fourth-quarter points to help Charlotte secure the win. Kemba Walker led the team with 29 points; Parker finished with 19. D’Angelo Russell scored 33 points in 33 minutes for Brooklyn.

Kemba forever gonna get buckets with this move (via @hornets) pic.twitter.com/wDRzVEvoNp — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 29, 2018

Pistons 88 (16-17), Pacers 125 (24-12)

Indiana had this game in control from start to finish, and even at one point held a 37-point lead. Seven players hit double digits, led by Darren Collison and Domantas Sabonis with 19 apiece.

DARREN COLLISON WITH THE JAM pic.twitter.com/21oxsWls7Y — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 29, 2018

Raptors 87 (26-11), Magic 116 (15-19)

It was an off night for Toronto on the road. The Raptors shot just 29.5 percent from the field which doomed their scoring. Nikola Vucevic impressed for the Magic, putting in 30 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists.

Bulls 101 (10-26), Wizards 92 (13-23)

John Wall was forced to miss this game with a sore left heel, which slid Bradley Beal into the No. 1 spot, but his 34 points were not enough at home. Zach LaVine led Chicago in scoring with 24 points, while rookie Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Wendell Carter Jr. is not letting anything through in D.C. right now… 3rd block and counting: pic.twitter.com/DBI6tSxpq8 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 29, 2018

Cavaliers 94 (8-28), Heat 118 (17-17)

Cleveland actually held the lead after the first quarter in this one, but Miami got it done at both ends to keep the Cavs in check and get the win. The Heat shot 52.2 percent from the field and were led in scoring by Justise Winslow’s 24 points.

Hawks 123 (10-24), Timberwolves 120 (16-19)

Atlanta dominated the first three quarters before Minnesota came back to force OT, but it was the Hawks who stole the road win. It was a balanced scoring effort for Atlanta, with six players in double digits, led by Kent Bazemore’s 23 points. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 31 points, 19 rebounds and five assists in the loss.

Spurs 99 (19-17), Nuggets 102 (22-11)

Late-game execution helped Denver defend their home court. Jamal Murray dropped 31 points on 4-7 shooting from deep to lead his team. LaMarcus Aldridge registered 24 points and seven rebounds for the Spus.

Thunder 118 (22-12), Suns 102 (9-27)

OKC outscored Phoenix 37-18 in the fourth quarter to take home the road win. Russell Westbrook put in a herculean 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Thunder. Devin Booker scored 25 points for the Suns.

Clippers 118 (21-14), Lakers 107 (20-16)

The battle of L.A. went to the Clippers thanks to an offensive explosion by Lou Williams, who dropped 36 points in the win. Danilo Gallinari added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers in scoring with 24 points as LeBron James sat out due to his strained left groin.

