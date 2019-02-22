Anthony Davis to Play for the Pelicans With Reduced Minutes

The Pelicans announced Thursday that disgruntled superstar Anthony Davis will continue to suit up for the remainder of the season, but with reduced playing time.

Pelicans interim GM Danny Ferry went on the record Thursday night:



– Minute reductions for AD, Jrue

– AD’s MRI was ordered by Pelicans

Interim general manager Danny Ferry told reporters the NBA “made it clear” that AD had to play if healthy.

Things promise to remain extremely awkward and uncomfortable in New Orleans for the forseeable future.

Per The Times-Picayune:

“As we’ve done previously, we’ll continue to follow their lead,” Ferry said on a conference call. “But we’ll also focus on the future of the team. Therefore, you’ll see a reduction in Anthony’s minutes.” That means increased minutes for younger players like Frank Jackson, Cheick Diallo and Kenrich Williams as well as for potential free agents such as Elfrid Payton, Julius Randle, Stanley Johnson and Darius Miller. “For the younger guys, it’s a critical period of evaluation and development,” Ferry said. “Everyone is on board with that. We’re also evaluating the veterans and making sure they’re playing how we want them to play.” Ferry, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, owner Gayle Benson and executive Mickey Loomis are all on the same page moving forward, he said. “Mrs. Benson is committed to building a successful organization and has promised the resources and willingness to do whatever is necessary,” Ferry said.

