Anthony Davis on Trade Request: ‘It’s My Time’

Speaking to the media for the first time since his trade request was made public, Anthony Davis maintained that he plans to play once his finger heals and has named no specific trade destinations.

Davis also clarified that neither he nor his agent Rich Paul gave a preferred destination, and that he never meant for the trade request to leak to the media.

“It’s more about legacy over money. When I’m done playing or leave this earth, it’ll be about my legacy.”

Davis is having one of his best statistical seasons to date, averaging career-highs in points (29.3), rebounds (13.3), assists (4.4) and steals (1.7).

