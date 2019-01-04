‘Anybody Can Be Traded’: Will the Cavs Move Kevin Love?

by January 04, 2019
106

Cavs head coach Larry Drew wouldn’t exactly be shocked if Cleveland shopped Kevin Love by next month’s trade deadline.

Drew, speaking generally about trades, reasons that anything is possible.

Love, 30, underwent left foot surgery two months ago and the Cavs are reportedly not exploring a potential swap.

Per Cleveland.com:

“Would I be surprised?” Drew asked when the conversation of Cleveland trading Love came up following Thursday’s practice. “As far as trades are concerned, I understand the nature of this business. Anybody can be traded. I’ve been in this league long enough where I’ve seen that happen. I think any deal that makes sense for any team, sure, they’ll be willing to pull the trigger. But that’s just the nature of our business.

“Around this time is always an exciting time because you start hearing names floating around, all the possibilities and the probables and the what-ifs and 99 percent of the time none of it happens. Trade deadline time is always, as a player you get a little antsy. When I played, I got a little antsy because there was always the possibility. That’s just how the business is, that deadline, people get excited, things start floating around and that’s just how it is.”

Sources reiterated to cleveland.com recently that trading Love is not high on the Cavaliers’ list of priorities. The front office has not had deep discussions about that. Even in the midst of this losing season, dropping to the worst record in the NBA, the Cavs’ vision hasn’t changed.

Related
Kevin Love Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: Warriors ‘F**ked Up’ After Game 6 of 2016 NBA Finals

23 hours ago
16,742
NBA

Dwyane Wade: LeBron James Signing With Lakers Was ‘His Ultimate Goal’

4 days ago
10,436
NBA

LeBron James: 2016 Title ‘Made Me the Greatest Player of All Time’

4 days ago
7,152
Patrick McCaw
NBA

Report: Patrick McCaw, Cavs Agree To 2-Year, $6M Offer Sheet

7 days ago
2,612
NBA

Matthew Dellavedova, George Hill Traded in Three-Team Deal

4 weeks ago
4,735
NBA

‘It’s Not a Rivalry’: Stephen Curry Drops 42 Points on Cleveland

4 weeks ago
5,254
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

DeMar DeRozan Hangs 1st Career Triple-Double on the Raptors

3 hours ago
107

Post Up: James Harden Buries Warriors with Dagger 3-Pointer

3 hours ago
330

Danny Ainge: LeBron James ‘Taking the Donald Trump Approach’ With G.O.A.T. Talk

3 hours ago
209

Bulls Trade Justin Holiday to Grizzlies for MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden Jr.

3 hours ago
93

‘Anybody Can Be Traded’: Will the Cavs Move Kevin Love?

3 hours ago
106