Ben Simmons: ‘I’m Confident in Saying I’m Not a Great Shooter’

by October 23, 2019
Ben Simmons knows he’s no “great shooter,” but feels he is steadily improving.

Simmons, 23, adds that he excels by doing more than just taking and making jumpers.

The 2018 Rookie of the Year spent the offseason working on his shooting—twice a day, six days a week—but is focused on sharpening his entire offensive repertoire.

Per ESPN:

“It’s not that I don’t need to do it,” Simmons said this preseason when asked about his lack of shooting. “I’m confident in saying I’m not a great shooter. I’m getting better, though.”

In today’s NBA, where perimeter stars dominate and 3-pointers are primary offensive weapons, the Sixers offer something different.

“I want to continue to be better at everything,” Simmons said. “From my left-hand layups to my left-hand floaters to my right-hand floaters to my right-hand layups, dribbling the ball, my footwork.

“There’s a lot more than just shooting the ball that goes into the game.”

