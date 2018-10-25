Billboard Recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks Goes Up Near MSG 👀

by October 25, 2018
105

So it begins…

A billboard recruiting Kevin Durant, who can hit free agency next summer, to the New York Knicks just went up outside Madison Square Garden. KD is standing beside All-Star Kristaps Porzingis and holding the Larry O’Brien trophy. The text includes Durant’s IG handle (@easymoneysniper), the hashtag “KDNY2019,” and the question “Can you make NY Sports great again?” It was paid for NYCADSCO.com.


With Golden State visiting the Garden on Friday night, the timing is not a coincidence.

Durant is averaging 27.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game so far this season.

Photo via Dennis Roitman.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘That Was Sick’: Stephen Curry Erupts for 51 Points in Three Quarters

8 hours ago
1,124
NBA

Tracy McGrady Says He Would Average ’35, 40 Points a Game’ in Today’s NBA

1 day ago
5,996
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Facing Tougher Defense in Year 2

3 days ago
4,501
NBA

Draymond Green Fully Committed to the Warriors

6 days ago
6,229
NBA

Stephen Curry Not Worried About Being in MVP Conversation

6 days ago
3,423
NBA

Knicks President: Kristaps Porzingis OK With No Contract Extension

1 week ago
3,320
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Billboard Recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks Goes Up Near MSG 👀

29 mins ago
105

Steve Kerr: DeMarcus Cousins to Play ‘David West Role’

1 hour ago
653

‘I Was in My Head’: Donovan Mitchell Breaks Out of Slump

1 hour ago
370

Dr. Dish Is Revolutionizing Basketball Training 💪

2 hours ago
68

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
244