Billboard Recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks Goes Up Near MSG 👀

So it begins…

A billboard recruiting Kevin Durant, who can hit free agency next summer, to the New York Knicks just went up outside Madison Square Garden. KD is standing beside All-Star Kristaps Porzingis and holding the Larry O’Brien trophy. The text includes Durant’s IG handle (@easymoneysniper), the hashtag “KDNY2019,” and the question “Can you make NY Sports great again?” It was paid for NYCADSCO.com.



With Golden State visiting the Garden on Friday night, the timing is not a coincidence.

Durant is averaging 27.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game so far this season.

Photo via Dennis Roitman.