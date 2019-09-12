Blazers Add Troy Caupain, London Perrantes To Training Camp Roster

The Blazers are bringing Troy Caupain and London Perrantes to training camp, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

The pair of prospects have signed Exhibit 10 deals with Portland. The Blazers’ contracts with Exhibit 10 don’t offer as much value to players who sign them with other teams. Adding the language in the contract allows a player to be eligible for up to a $50,000 bonus should they sign with the NBA Club’s G League affiliate and remain there for 60 days. Portland doesn’t have a G League affiliate (Denver is the only other club without one), so it’s a less desirable spot than other training camp rosters.

Caupain is a 6’4″ guard who previously played for Orlando’s G League affiliate. He made an appearance in four NBA contests last season, as he was on a two-way deal.

Perrantes had a two-way contract with the Cavs during the 2017-18 season, appearing in 14 games for Cleveland. The 24-year-old point guard spent last season in France.